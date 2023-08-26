Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 2,422 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.93. 2,678,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

