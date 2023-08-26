Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. 6,669,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,046,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

