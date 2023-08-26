Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.23. 167,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,597. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $149.76 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 84.37%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

