Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,695,000 after acquiring an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.26.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

View Our Latest Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.