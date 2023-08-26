Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 0.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $931.04. 333,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,820. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $942.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $900.64.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,632 shares of company stock valued at $21,206,671. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

