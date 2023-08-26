Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.32.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $851.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,290. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $870.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $732.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $351.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

