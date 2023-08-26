Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.05. 614,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.55. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.