Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 13,933 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $661,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.69. 7,895,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,800. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

