Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $6.10 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after buying an additional 614,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 190,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

