Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.14.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $20.55 on Friday, reaching $519.05. 2,457,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $521.82. The firm has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.44 and a 200-day moving average of $445.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

