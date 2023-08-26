Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,591 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $123,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 108,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Bank of America cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $79.16 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

