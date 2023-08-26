PlayDapp (PLA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.90 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $86.90 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,128,667 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

