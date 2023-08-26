Pocket Network (POKT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.21 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $29.21 million and approximately $182,571.29 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

