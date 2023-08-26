Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of POR stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,211,000 after acquiring an additional 663,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 174,695 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

