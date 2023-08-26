PotCoin Price Tops $0.0037 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $164.78 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00250150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017729 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003769 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.