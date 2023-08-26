PotCoin Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $1.16 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 95.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00251322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017543 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000514 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003834 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

