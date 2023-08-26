Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the July 31st total of 759,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 940,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145,411. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $66.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.