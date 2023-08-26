Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Sells $14,833.80 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $14,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Harry Jr. Thomasian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 17th, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 8,893 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $13,784.15.
- On Thursday, August 10th, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 6,852 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $8,290.92.
- On Thursday, August 3rd, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 6,724 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $8,068.80.
Precigen Price Performance
Precigen stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.
PGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
