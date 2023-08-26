Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $22,126,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 475.4% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 1,304,400 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 135.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after buying an additional 1,205,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

