Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.46.

NYSE PFG opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

