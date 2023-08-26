Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF alerts:

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GENY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.76. 1,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.5206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.