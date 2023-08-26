Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $73.03 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Prom has a market capitalization of $73.03 million and $1.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00015357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014883 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,075.54 or 1.00077005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.97887113 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,601,206.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.