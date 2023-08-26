Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $396,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after buying an additional 59,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after buying an additional 519,338 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

