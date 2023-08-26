Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $276.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $269.49 and a 12 month high of $350.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $670,512,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 789.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 693,103 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

