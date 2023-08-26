Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix Trading Down 1.6 %

Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 5,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PULM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.