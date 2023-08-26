PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.06.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in PVH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 2.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

