Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issued By B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a report released on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

Fabrinet stock opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $163.88.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

