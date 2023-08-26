Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sohu.com Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Sohu.com in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the information services provider will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Sohu.com’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sohu.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sohu.com by 29.4% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 797,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 181,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 1,030.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 484,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 464,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

