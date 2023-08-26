Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Blue Owl Capital Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

OBDC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

OBDC opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

