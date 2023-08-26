Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Shares Up 4%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 2,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Qilian International Holding Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

