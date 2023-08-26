QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 2.1% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.32. 6,669,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

