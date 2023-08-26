Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 0.7 %

NX stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $831.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $25,591.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,606.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $713,333.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,308 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,697.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $25,591.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,606.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,784 shares of company stock worth $1,466,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

