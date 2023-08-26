Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.26 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $17.06 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for $104.02 or 0.00399702 BTC on exchanges.
Quant Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Quant Token Trading
