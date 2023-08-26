Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $44.79

Quantum (QUA) traded down 68% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $44.79 and $12.47 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 83.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000025 USD and is down -44.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

