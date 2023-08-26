Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.83

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $7.75. Quest Resource shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 24,750 shares changing hands.

QRHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $147.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 6,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,060.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,213,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $36,035.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $51,236.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 6,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $46,060.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,694.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,677 shares of company stock valued at $161,601. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

