QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.70

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $8.56. QuickLogic shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 64,785 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QuickLogic Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $117.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $66,576.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,907 shares in the company, valued at $984,356.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,908.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $66,576.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,907 shares in the company, valued at $984,356.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

