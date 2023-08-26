Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the July 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of QNRX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 48,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.