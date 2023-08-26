Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.72% of Raymond James worth $932,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.20.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

