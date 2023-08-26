Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the July 31st total of 366,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,504,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.6 %

RBGLY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 1,536,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RBGLY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($93.14) to GBX 7,500 ($95.69) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($107.17) to GBX 7,700 ($98.24) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($81.02) to GBX 6,250 ($79.74) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,640 ($97.47) to GBX 7,340 ($93.65) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.10) to GBX 6,400 ($81.65) in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.