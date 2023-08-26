Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the July 31st total of 366,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,504,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.6 %
RBGLY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 1,536,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $16.60.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.