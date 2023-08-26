Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Bank of America

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.89.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 121.50%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Regency Centers by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 72,147 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

