Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.09

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and traded as high as $16.11. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 8,070 shares.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.