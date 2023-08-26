RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375,070 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.59% of RenaissanceRe worth $227,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 197.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.83.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $181.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.