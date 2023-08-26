Request Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $65.40 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Request has a market capitalization of $65.40 million and approximately $369,254.96 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018582 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014831 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,030.15 or 1.00116429 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06634746 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $516,992.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.