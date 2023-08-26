Request (REQ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $421,208.33

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Request has a market cap of $65.72 million and $421,208.33 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014876 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,030.37 or 1.00000328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06634746 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $516,992.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

