ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the July 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReShape Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Thomas Stankovich acquired 17,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,907.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,490 shares in the company, valued at $35,704.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReShape Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSLS. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 200,252.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 333.14% and a negative return on equity of 283.51%.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation.

