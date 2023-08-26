RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RF Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

RFIL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

