Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Major Shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc Sells 12,600,000 Shares

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $25,956,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,994,853 shares in the company, valued at $96,809,397.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ring Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.84 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 421.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 397,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 304.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

