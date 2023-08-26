RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) & American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII) Critical Comparison

American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII – Get Free Report) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer goods companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Heritage International and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology 20.78% 2.56% 2.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Heritage International and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 N/A RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

RLX Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.83%.

This table compares American Heritage International and RLX Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A RLX Technology $1.95 billion 1.15 $208.96 million $0.03 47.67

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than American Heritage International. American Heritage International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLX Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Heritage International shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RLX Technology beats American Heritage International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Heritage International

American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

