Ron Shelton Sells 40,000 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Shelton sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $332,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Ron Shelton sold 33,639 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $286,604.28.

On Thursday, August 17th, Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $267,453.45.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after buying an additional 5,518,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $7,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $8,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

