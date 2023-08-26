Round Dollar (RD) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

